1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

E.ON SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Brüsseler Platz 1

PLZ:

45131

Ort:

Essen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Essen, Deutschland



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

GBV Zweiunddreißigste Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsverwaltung mbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

08.12.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

15,00 %

0,00 %

15,00 %

2641318800

letzte Mitteilung

15,00 %

0,00 %

15,00 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000ENAG999

0

396197820

0,00 %

15,00 %

Summe

396197820

15,00 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

-RWE Aktiengesellschaft

%

%

%

-GBV Zweiunddreißigste Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsverwaltung mbH

15,00 %

%

15,00 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Die Aktien an der E.ON SE sind innerhalb des RWE-Konzerns durch umwandlungsrechtliche Maßnahmen (Verschmelzung) von der GBV Vierunddreißigste Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsverwaltung mbH als übertragende Gesellschaft auf die GBV Zweiundreißigste Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsverwaltung mbH als übernehmende Gesellschaft übertragen worden.





Datum

10.12.2020



