DGAP-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. december 11., péntek, 11:03
On 9 December 2020 RWE Aktiengesellschaft informed us about the following:
On behalf of RWE and GBV 32, we hereby inform according to sec. 43 para. 1 sent. 3 of the German
Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) as follows:
Regarding the acquisition of the voting rights by GBV, we further disclose according to sec. 43 para 1 sent. 4 WpHG that financing the acquisition through equity or debt was not necessary. The shares in E.ON SE have been transferred by way of universal succession through merger without issuance of shares according to sec. 54 para. 1 s. 3 of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz - UmwG) of GBV 34 as transferring entity onto GBV 32 as assuming entity."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1154524 11.12.2020
