On 9 December 2020 RWE Aktiengesellschaft informed us about the following:



"[...] by voting rights notification dated 9 December 2020, RWE Aktiengesellschaft, Essen, (herein "RWE") disclosed that through its wholly owned subsidiary GBV Zweiundreißigste Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsverwaltung mbH, Essen, (herein "GBV 32") it indirectly holds 15% of the voting rights in E.ON SE. So far, the participation of RWE in E.ON SE was indirectly held by its wholly owned subsidiary GBV Vierundreißigste Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsverwaltung mbH, Essen, (herein "GBV 34").



On behalf of RWE and GBV 32, we hereby inform according to sec. 43 para. 1 sent. 3 of the German



Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) as follows:



The acquisition of the voting rights by GBV 32 took place by way of universal succession through the merger of GBV 34 as transferring entity onto GBV 32 as assuming entity coming into effect with the registration in the Commercial Register of GBV 32 on 8 December 2020. The acquisition of the voting rights is not intended to achieve strategic goals or trading profits. Rather, RWE still considers its participation in E.ON SE a financial investment and reserves itself to sell parts of the investment, taking into account the relevant restrictions in the investor agreement concluded between RWE and E.ON SE.

RWE does not intend to acquire further voting rights in E.ON SE within the next twelve months.

RWE"s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz, is member of the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE and elected for a term until the end of the annual general meeting of shareholders 2023 of E.ON SE. Apart from this, RWE does not intend to exert any further influence on the composition of E.ON SE"s Management Board and/or Supervisory Board.

A material change in E.ON SE"s capital structure, in particular with regard to the equity/debt ratio and the dividend policy, is not intended by RWE.

Regarding the acquisition of the voting rights by GBV, we further disclose according to sec. 43 para 1 sent. 4 WpHG that financing the acquisition through equity or debt was not necessary. The shares in E.ON SE have been transferred by way of universal succession through merger without issuance of shares according to sec. 54 para. 1 s. 3 of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz - UmwG) of GBV 34 as transferring entity onto GBV 32 as assuming entity."

































