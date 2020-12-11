DGAP-News: HDI Haftpflichtverband der deutschen Industrie V.a.G.: Talanx share to be delisted from Warsaw Stock Exchange
2020. december 11., péntek, 14:03
Talanx share to be delisted from Warsaw Stock Exchange
It is intended to delist the Talanx share from the Warsaw Stock Exchange. In this context, the Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit ("HDI V.a.G.") will make a public offer to those shareholders of Talanx AG who hold their shares through the National Securities Depository in Poland (Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych, KDPW), to purchase their shares. The offer for cash payment of PLN 138.74 (EUR 30.92) per share is limited to 76,812 shares. It thus has a total volume of up to PLN 10,65 million (EUR 2,375 million).
HDI V.a.G. complies with Talanx AG"s request to terminate the stock exchange listing in Warsaw. By concentrating on the central trading place Xetra / Frankfurt, Talanx AG hopes to achieve more liquid and thus more attractive trading for its investors, and at the same time to reduce the costs of its listing. For legal reasons, however, it cannot make such a delisting offer itself. HDI V.a.G. intends to sell the shares acquired thereafter in a way that does not harm the market.
The offer period during which eligible shareholders can accept the offer will begin on 4 January 2021 and end on February 2, 2021.
Contact:
Andreas Krosta
0511 / 3747 2020
1154635 11.12.2020
