Sassenberg, December 11, 2020 - Chief Financial Officer Dirk Engel, who has been in office since 2006, informed the Supervisory Board today that he will not be available for a further term of office after his current Board of Management contract, which expires in July 2021. A successor is to be found immediately, for which first steps have already been initiated.





The Supervisory Board expressed its special thanks and great appreciation to Mr Engel for his achievements and his dedicated work for the technotrans group.





