DGAP-Adhoc: technotrans SE: Chief Financial Officer Dirk Engel will not extend contract
2020. december 11., péntek, 18:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Sassenberg, December 11, 2020 - Chief Financial Officer Dirk Engel, who has been in office since 2006, informed the Supervisory Board today that he will not be available for a further term of office after his current Board of Management contract, which expires in July 2021. A successor is to be found immediately, for which first steps have already been initiated.
