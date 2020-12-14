DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund trennt sich von Lucien Favre - Edin Terzić übernimmt als neuer Cheftrainer

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund trennt sich von Lucien Favre - Edin Terzić übernimmt als neuer Cheftrainer








Die Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hat nach einer internen Analyse der jüngsten sportlichen Entwicklung den Cheftrainer Lucien Favre mit sofortiger Wirkung freigestellt; gleiches gilt für den Assistenztrainer Manfred Stefes.


Edin Terzić wird mit sofortiger Wirkung neuer Cheftrainer von Borussia Dortmund und wird mit den neuen Assistenztrainern Sebastian Geppert sowie dem ehemaligen BVB-Spieler Otto Addo zusammenarbeiten. Die Parteien haben sich auf eine Zusammenarbeit zunächst bis zum Ende der Saison 2020/2021 verständigt.



Dortmund, 13. Dezember 2020



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dr. Robin Steden

