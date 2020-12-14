DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin Terzić takes over as new head coach
2020. december 13., vasárnap, 15:15
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has parted company with head coach Lucien Favre with immediate effect as a result of an internal analysis of the recent sportive development; the same applies for the assistant coach Manfred Stefes.
Edin Terzić becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund with immediate effect and will cooperate with Sebastian Geppert and former BVB player Otto Addo as new assistant coaches. The parties have agreed on a contractual term until the end of the season 2020/2021 for the time being.
Dortmund, December 13th, 2020
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
