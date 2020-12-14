



Encavis Asset Management AG further expands its portfolio in France

















Encavis Asset Management AG further expands its portfolio in France

Neubiberg, December 14, 2020 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a 100 percent subsidiary of SDAX-listed ENCAVIS AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003), based in Neubiberg near Munich has advised the Luxembourg Encavis Infrastructure Fund II (EIF II) on the acquisition of a further solar park. The total generation capacity of the plant adds up to nearly 30 megawatts peak (MWp). The solar park will be included in the portfolio of the EIF II, which is offered exclusively by BayernLB. The fund is administered by Service-KVG HANSAINVEST LUX S.A.

The Blueberry open-space solar park which is located in Châteauroux in the Center-Val de Loire region in France, has a nominal capacity of around 30 MWp and benefits from long-term feed-in tariffs. Commissioning of the solar park is planned for the first quarter of 2021. The solar park was developed and implemented by the renewable energy company BayWa r.e.

"In the past few months we have advised our fund investors on the acquisition of numerous wind and solar parks. Including this acquisition, our overall portfolio, which we have built up and currently manage for institutional mandates, has increased to almost 840 MW," comments Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management AG, on the latest development. "The asset class "Renewable Energy" is an integral part of the asset allocation of institutional investors and our business model stands for tailor-made and diversified investment solutions," adds Mieth, highlighting the successful positioning of Encavis Asset Management AG.



About Encavis Asset Management AG:



Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of Renewable Energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently exceeds 2.6 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI and the Group"s environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label und MSCI Rating A.

