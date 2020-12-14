DGAP-News: CANCOM acquires IT system house Anders & Rodewyk
2020. december 14., hétfő, 08:00
CANCOM acquires IT system house Anders & Rodewyk
- CANCOM acquires system house in Hanover with Germany-wide customer
- Anders & Rodewyk benefits from access to CANCOM portfolio
- Founders remain in operational responsibility for the Hanover site
With this purchase, CANCOM is expanding its presence in northern Germany and strengthening the portfolio of Anders & Rodewyk by creating an access to CANCOM"s service offerings. With this acquisition, CANCOM is continuing its strategic path of strengthening existing markets. The integration of Anders & Rodewyk consolidates the national presence and is a step towards market consolidation in Germany.
"With this acquisition, we are gaining new colleagues with great expertise and experience in the data center environment," says Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM. "The customer base and the high-quality, high-margin business with data center-related services are an excellent fit for CANCOM.
The founders and shareholders of Anders & Rodewyk - Bernward Anders and Jens Rodewyk - and their employees become part of CANCOM. This gives the company access to the entire CANCOM portfolio.
"Within the CANCOM structure, we will quickly be able to leverage synergies with our data center solutions," says Bernward Anders. "Our customers will benefit from the addition of the CANCOM portfolio. This will enable us to provide our customers with even more comprehensive support. We are looking forward to working with you".
About Anders & Rodewyk
About CANCOM
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1154658
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1154658 14.12.2020
