1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Hans-Georg

Last name(s):

Frey



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Jungheinrich AG





b) LEI

529900PHZORTU6FSXE73



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

Preferred share





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

38.10 EUR





72390 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

38.1000 EUR





72390.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-10; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Börse Stuttgart

MIC:

XSTU



