Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








14.12.2020 / 09:32




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Hans-Georg
Last name(s): Frey

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Jungheinrich AG


b) LEI

529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Preferred share


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
38.10 EUR 72390 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
38.1000 EUR 72390.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-10; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Börse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU














14.12.2020













Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG

Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129

22047 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com





 
