Press Release

Nemetschek Brand Spacewell Expands its Portfolio with AI-powered Energy Management Solution DEXMA

- Complementary technology creates best-in-class Operate & Manage product suite for a more sustainable built world

- First combined offering for smart building and facility and energy management

- Important step towards an AI-enabled, truly autonomous building

Munich, Germany / Antwerp, Belgium, December 14, 2020 - The Nemetschek Group, one of the world"s leading software providers for the architecture, engineering, construction, and building operations (AECO) industry, today announced that its subsidiary Spacewell - headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium - has acquired 100% of DEXMA. Based in Barcelona, Spain, DEXMA is a fast-growing provider of innovative SaaS solutions with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for energy data management. The company enables over 4,000 customers in 30 countries worldwide to effectively measure, monitor, and manage their energy consumption and costs.

"Buildings account for 30 percent of our total energy use and 28 percent of global carbon emissions. This acquisition is a huge benefit for our customers who are aiming to become more sustainable in their operations. Energy management is an important element in creating truly autonomous buildings that automatically adapt their behaviors to the occupants and stakeholders," says Koen Matthijs, Chief Division Officer, Operate & Manage Division at the Nemetschek Group. "DEXMA perfectly complements our existing portfolio for facility management, property management, and smart building. Adding energy management gives us a strong competitive edge, as our customers will benefit from a complete solution to operate their buildings."

DEXMA provides data-driven energy intelligence. With its SaaS solution, facility and property managers, energy services providers, and consultants can optimize their energy transition and reach their sustainability goals, such as lowering the carbon footprint of their buildings. Companies can report energy consumption, analyze usage patterns to identify inefficiencies, and detect anomalies in real time.

"DEXMA is in a race for a more sustainable future, helping global organizations of all sizes to track their energy consumption and reduce their carbon footprint. Our mission is to ultimately accelerate Planet Earth"s transition to a carbon neutral economy," says Joan Pinyol, CEO at DEXMA. "We are honored to join Spacewell and the Nemetschek Group, one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders by the United Nations. At DEXMA, we work relentlessly to build a more sustainable future."

"We are thrilled with this acquisition. In the future, Spacewell and DEXMA will be able to integrate and correlate data from any hardware or sensor platform, making our combined offering vendor independent, flexible, and future proof," explains Eric Van Bael, CEO of Spacewell. "This is a win-win situation for all companies wanting to increase their sustainability."

Automated energy data management solutions are the key to minimizing the ecological footprint of organizations and building portfolios. With the use of artificial intelligence, the data generated by such tools allows owners and operators to predict the behavior of buildings - enabling lower energy costs, usage tracking of natural resources, and a better built world.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for the digital transformation in the AECO industry. With its software solutions, it covers the complete life cycle of building and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. As one of the world"s leading corporate groups, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the construction process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the construction process. Leveraging the software, buildings can be planned, built and operated more efficiently, sustainably and in a resource-saving manner.

The Nemetschek Group helps its customers to increase efficiency and sustainability across the entire building lifecycle, adding intelligence from the beginning of the design phase through to the end of the building"s useful life. The data collected in the manage & operate phase of a building closes the loop and has a direct impact on the design of new buildings through Building Lifecycle Intelligence.



The focus of the Nemetschek Group is on the use of open standards (Open BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling and animation. The innovative products of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions are used by approximately six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 3,000 experts.



Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue in the amount of EUR 556.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 165.7 million in 2019.

About DEXMA

Dexma is the leading provider of energy management software for commercial and industrial buildings, energy service companies and utilities. Created in 2007 by computer engineers Joan Pinyol and Guillem Corominas, Dexma supports and advises more than 4,000 organizations in 30 countries on the technological transition and optimization of energy use. The company, which employs 45 people, has its headquarters in Barcelona and its clients include companies such as Ferrovial, Naturgy, Comsa Corporación, Enel X, Engie, Norlys, SMS Plc., and Emerson.

About Spacewell

Spacewell is part of the listed Nemetschek Group, a digital transformation pioneer in the AECO industry. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide, Nemetschek covers the entire life cycle of building and infrastructure projects with its software solutions and guides its customers into the future of digitalization.



Spacewell"s software and technology solutions focus on the use phase (manage & operate) of buildings. Our main goal is to make buildings work harder for their users. We assist our clients to optimize building maintenance and facility operations and achieve bottom-line savings. And we help them create high-performance workplaces that offer the agility, flexibility, and connectivity needed to support new ways of working. We do this by consolidating life-cycle data, best-practice processes, real-time IoT data, and actionable insights onto a single platform. Spacewell"s product portfolio spans MCS (IWMS), Axxerion (workflow-based property and facility management software), O-Prognose (long-term maintenance planning), Cobundu (Smart Building platform) and Advisory Services. Spacewell was founded in 1989 and currently employs over 300 people across 10 locations.



For more information about Spacewell, visit https://spacewell.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn