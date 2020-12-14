DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 14 December 2020. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 03 March 2020. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company"s own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.



In the period from 7 December 2020 up to and including 11 December 2020 a total of xxx shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:





















Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros]
07.12.2020 250 90.0000
08.12.2020 --- ---
09.12.2020 700 89.7794
10.12.2020 --- ---
11.12.2020 --- ---

 

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 03 March 2020 up to and including 11 December 2020 therefore amounts to 27,953 shares.



Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.



Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)

email: IR@cewe.de















Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
