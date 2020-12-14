





ad pepper media International N.V.















ad pepper media International N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















14.12.2020







Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











Wir wurden über folgende Substantial-Holdings Notification informiert, die auf der Webseite



der AFM (niederländische Authority for Financial Markets) veröffentlicht wurde.







- Date of transaction: 10 dec 2020



- Person obliged to notify: D. Koppitz



- Issuing institution: Ad Pepper Media International N.V.



- Registration Chamber of Commerce: 27182121



- Place of residence: Amsterdam





Distribution in numbers



Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Gewoon aandeel

636.652,00

636.652,00

Reëel

Reëel

Rechtstreeks



Distribution in percentages



Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly



potential

Kapitaalbelang

2,96 %

2,96 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

Stemrecht

2,96 %

2,96 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 %







































