DGAP-PVR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. december 14., hétfő, 12:10







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ad pepper media International N.V.







ad pepper media International N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








14.12.2020 / 12:10



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Wir wurden über folgende Substantial-Holdings Notification informiert, die auf der Webseite

der AFM (niederländische Authority for Financial Markets) veröffentlicht wurde.

 



- Date of transaction: 10 dec 2020



- Person obliged to notify: D. Koppitz



- Issuing institution: Ad Pepper Media International N.V.



- Registration Chamber of Commerce: 27182121



- Place of residence: Amsterdam




Distribution in numbers

















Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel 636.652,00 636.652,00 Reëel Reëel Rechtstreeks  

Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly

potential
Kapitaalbelang 2,96 % 2,96 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
Stemrecht 2,96 % 2,96 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %

 

 

















14.12.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nürnberg

Deutschland
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1154919  14.12.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154919&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum