ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








14.12.2020 / 12:10



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets).

 



- Date of transaction: 10 dec 2020



- Person obliged to notify: D. Koppitz



- Issuing institution: Ad Pepper Media International N.V.



- Registration Chamber of Commerce: 27182121



- Place of residence: Amsterdam




Distribution in numbers

















Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel 636.652,00 636.652,00 Reëel Reëel Rechtstreeks  

 



Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly

potential
Kapitaalbelang 2,96 % 2,96 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
Stemrecht 2,96 % 2,96 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %

 

 

















Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com





 
