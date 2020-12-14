





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ad pepper media International N.V.















ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















14.12.2020 / 12:10







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets).







- Date of transaction: 10 dec 2020



- Person obliged to notify: D. Koppitz



- Issuing institution: Ad Pepper Media International N.V.



- Registration Chamber of Commerce: 27182121



- Place of residence: Amsterdam





Distribution in numbers



Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Gewoon aandeel

636.652,00

636.652,00

Reëel

Reëel

Rechtstreeks







Distribution in percentages



Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly



potential

Kapitaalbelang

2,96 %

2,96 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

Stemrecht

2,96 %

2,96 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 %







































14.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



