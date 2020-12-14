DGAP-PVR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. december 14., hétfő, 12:10
We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets).
- Date of transaction: 10 dec 2020
- Person obliged to notify: D. Koppitz
- Issuing institution: Ad Pepper Media International N.V.
- Registration Chamber of Commerce: 27182121
- Place of residence: Amsterdam
Distribution in percentages
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1154919 14.12.2020
