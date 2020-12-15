





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















14.12.2020 / 15:51









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

GEVI Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Gerd Jakob

Last name(s):

Esser

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

PRIMAG AG





b) LEI

8945004B79U3II5F1T78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005870323





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.10 EUR





28760.60 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.1000 EUR





28760.6000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-09; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Börse Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



