1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: GEVI Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerd Jakob
Last name(s): Esser
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PRIMAG AG


b) LEI

8945004B79U3II5F1T78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005870323


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.10 EUR 28760.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.1000 EUR 28760.6000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-09; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: PRIMAG AG

Hansaallee 228

40547 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.primag.de





 
