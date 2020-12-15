DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel





SPORTTOTAL AG:





14-Dec-2020 / 16:04 CET/CEST





SPORTTOTAL AG announces Supervisory Board membership change

- Dr. Michael Kern and Jens Reidel to stand down from the Supervisory Board

- Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott to be proposed for membership

Cologne, December 14, 2020. Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Michael Kern (65) and Mr. Jens Reidel (69) have today notified the Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG that they wish to stand down from the Supervisory Board effective December 31, 2020. According to the departing Supervisory Board members, the background lies in the progressive digitization of SPORTTOTAL AG which should be overseen by a younger Supervisory Board.

The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG intends by agreement with the remaining member of the SPORTTOTAL AG Supervisory Board, Mr. Ralf Reichert (46), to apply to the competent Registry Court to appoint Mr. Christoph Tönsgerlemann (49), Chairman of the Management Board of ETL AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft and Mr. Martin Ott (45), Vice President, M&A and Corporate Ventures and Managing Director, adidas Ventures B.V., as members of the Supervisory Board.

Both Dr. Michael Kern and Mr. Jens Reidel are agreed in stating their intention to retain links with SPORTTOTAL AG as shareholders. The Management Board, and Ralf Reichert, would like to expressly thank both gentlemen for their long-standing commitment to their posts as members of the Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG.



