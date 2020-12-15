DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG:
2020. december 14., hétfő, 16:04
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SPORTTOTAL AG announces Supervisory Board membership change
- Dr. Michael Kern and Jens Reidel to stand down from the Supervisory Board
- Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott to be proposed for membership
Cologne, December 14, 2020. Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Michael Kern (65) and Mr. Jens Reidel (69) have today notified the Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG that they wish to stand down from the Supervisory Board effective December 31, 2020. According to the departing Supervisory Board members, the background lies in the progressive digitization of SPORTTOTAL AG which should be overseen by a younger Supervisory Board.
The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG intends by agreement with the remaining member of the SPORTTOTAL AG Supervisory Board, Mr. Ralf Reichert (46), to apply to the competent Registry Court to appoint Mr. Christoph Tönsgerlemann (49), Chairman of the Management Board of ETL AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft and Mr. Martin Ott (45), Vice President, M&A and Corporate Ventures and Managing Director, adidas Ventures B.V., as members of the Supervisory Board.
Both Dr. Michael Kern and Mr. Jens Reidel are agreed in stating their intention to retain links with SPORTTOTAL AG as shareholders. The Management Board, and Ralf Reichert, would like to expressly thank both gentlemen for their long-standing commitment to their posts as members of the Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1155036
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1155036 14-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]