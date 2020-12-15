DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data provides outlook for 2021 and announces capital increase
2020. december 14., hétfő, 16:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Capital Increase
AD HOC
Against the background of this positive business development, the Management Board of Northern Data AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company"s share capital by issuing up to 900,000 new no-par value bearer shares to further strengthen the balance sheet, accelerate the growth of existing business activities and for general business purposes. This corresponds to up to 6.15% of the current share capital. The shares will be issued against cash contributions partially using the existing authorized capital and excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders. The shares will be issued at EUR 58.30 per share, which is 3 percent above the XETRA closing price last Friday; the total gross issue proceeds will thus amount to up to EUR 52,470,000. The shares will be subscribed by strategic financial investors. The implementation of the capital increase is expected to be filed for entry in the commercial register before the end of 2020.
The Company is also considering strategic acquisitions of facilities to expand its own capacity in response to high customer demand. The Company plans to take advantage of such opportunities in the short and medium-term if the opportunity arises. In particular, the Company is currently in advanced discussions regarding the potential acquisition of a further data center site in Europe.
