DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft): Resolution of the Owners" Meeting of NORD/LB on the complete legal integration of Deutsche Hypo
2020. december 14., hétfő, 22:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger
The Owners" Meeting of Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale - NORD/LB - and the Annual General Meeting of its wholly-owned subsidiary Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) - Deutsche Hypo - decided at their respective meetings on 14 December 2020 that Deutsche Hypo should be fully integrated into NORD/LB. Following the integration, the financing of commercial real estate will remain a central pillar of the business model of NORD/LB - the brand Deutsche Hypo will still be used in the future.
The integration of Deutsche Hypo into NORD/LB will take place by way of a merger on the basis of a merger agreement in accordance with 16 para. 1 clause 2 of the State Treaty between the Federal State of Lower Saxony, the Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt and the Federal State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania via Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale - dated 6 December 2019 (Nds. GVBl. No. 23/2019, p. 399) in conjunction with sections 2 et seq., 60 et seq. of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz).
The merger is expected to be completed on 30 June 2021, by entry in the commercial register. When the merger takes effect, all of Deutsche Hypo"s liabilities from outstanding securities will be transferred to NORD/LB by way of legal succession.
Deutsche Hypothekenbank
(Actien-Gesellschaft)
Osterstraße 31
30159 Hannover
A complete overview of outstanding securities issued by Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) is available on the website of Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) at: https://www.deutsche-hypo.de/en/finanzinstrumente.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft)
|Osterstraße 31
|30159 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|0511-3045-653
|Fax:
|0511-3045-109
|E-mail:
|arne.preuss@deutsche-hypo.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-hypo.de
|ISIN:
|DE0002538451, Weitere ISIN finden sich unter https://www.deutsche-hypo.de/finanzinstrumente
|WKN:
|253845
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Hanover; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1155101
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1155101 14-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
