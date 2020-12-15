DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG english

15.12.2020 / 08:48




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Feldmüller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG


b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of Siemens Energy shares in the amount of 7,365.00 EUR at the Xetra closing price of the Siemens Energy shares on 2021-03-12, +01:00 (in connection with a Siemens Energy share program)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
