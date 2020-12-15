





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















15.12.2020 / 15:47







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021



Address:

Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 18, 2021Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 18, 2021Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 12, 2021Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 12, 2021Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

























15.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



