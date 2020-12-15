DGAP-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021

Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021

Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html













