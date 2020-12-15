DGAP-NVR: Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020. december 15., kedd, 16:09







DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Adler Group S.A.


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








15.12.2020 / 16:09



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Dec 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:

113.205.017














15.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1155424  15.12.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155424&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum