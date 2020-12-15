DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA receives approval from KfW for a KfW Entrepreneur Loan of EUR 40.0 million
2020. december 15., kedd, 17:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous
Insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation [MAR]
Salzbergen, Germany, December 15, 2020. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) today received a binding commitment for a KfW Entrepreneur Loan in the amount of EUR 40.0 million from the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW). It is a repayment loan at standard market conditions and with a term of six years. One of the conditions of the KfW Entrepreneur Loan is that no dividend payments are made during the term or until the loan is repaid in full.
As a supplement to existing financing instruments, the KfW Entrepreneur Loan ensures liquidity even in the event of a prolonged or worsening COVID-19 pandemic, expands the financial scope and ensures the financial stability and flexibility of H&R KGaA. The management of H&R KGaA will continuously evaluate the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic and the financing options of H&R KGaA and, if necessary, examine the possibility of early repayment of the KfW Entrepreneur Loan to remove the dividend restriction.
Contact:
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 390
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@hur.com
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4T77
|WKN:
|A2E4T7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1155448
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1155448 15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
