DGAP-Adhoc: Traumhaus AG:
2020. december 15., kedd, 22:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Traumhaus AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital excluding subscription rights
Wiesbaden, December 15, 2020 - The Executive Board of Traumhaus AG (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital on the basis of the authorized capital under the Articles of Association by issuing 142.858 new no-par value bearer shares from currently EUR 4,611,113 to then EUR 4,753,971, excluding shareholders" subscription rights.
The new shares with dividend rights as of January 1, 2020 will be offered for subscription to institutional investors at a price of EUR 14.00 per new share in a private placement.
In total, the company will receive gross proceeds of EUR 2,000,012.00 from the capital increase.
The proceeds from the capital increase are to be used for the further expansion of the Company and to further strengthen its equity base.
About the company
Investor relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Traumhaus AG
|Borsigstraße 20a
|65205 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
|E-mail:
|info@traumhaus-familie.de
|Internet:
|www.traumhaus-familie.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB7S2
|WKN:
|A2NB7S
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1155503
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1155503 15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
