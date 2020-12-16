DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG english

2020. december 16., szerda, 13:48















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








16.12.2020 / 13:46




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Volker und Birgit
Last name(s): Hues

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Jungheinrich AG


b) LEI

529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)








































































Price(s) Volume(s)
38.98 EUR 489.00 EUR
38.90 EUR 545.00 EUR
38.82 EUR 1001.00 EUR
38.88 EUR 603.00 EUR
38.92 EUR 245.00 EUR
38.96 EUR 393.00 EUR
38.84 EUR 715.00 EUR
38.74 EUR 1437.00 EUR
38.80 EUR 1765.00 EUR
38.72 EUR 171.00 EUR
38.86 EUR 1051.00 EUR
38.76 EUR 595.00 EUR
38.78 EUR 445.00 EUR
38.94 EUR 545.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
38.8337 EUR 10000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














16.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG

Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129

22047 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63976  16.12.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum