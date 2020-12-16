





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Volker und Birgit

Last name(s):

Hues



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Jungheinrich AG





b) LEI

529900PHZORTU6FSXE73



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006219934





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

38.98 EUR





489.00 EUR



38.90 EUR





545.00 EUR



38.82 EUR





1001.00 EUR



38.88 EUR





603.00 EUR



38.92 EUR





245.00 EUR



38.96 EUR





393.00 EUR



38.84 EUR





715.00 EUR



38.74 EUR





1437.00 EUR



38.80 EUR





1765.00 EUR



38.72 EUR





171.00 EUR



38.86 EUR





1051.00 EUR



38.76 EUR





595.00 EUR



38.78 EUR





445.00 EUR



38.94 EUR





545.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

38.8337 EUR





10000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-14; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



