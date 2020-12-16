DGAP-DD: MagForce AG deutsch

2020. december 16., szerda, 14:06















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








16.12.2020 / 14:04




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Ben J.
Nachname(n): Lipps

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

MagForce AG


b) LEI

391200IXVKR1W9JGEZ27 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
4,00 EUR 1000000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
4,0000 EUR 1000000,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-12-15; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














16.12.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MagForce AG

Max-Planck-Straße 3

12489 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.magforce.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



63972  16.12.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum