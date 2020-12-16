DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz

16.12.2020


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß § 17 MAR (Ad hoc Mitteilung)

Stichwort: Insolvenzantrag

Bayreuth, 16. Dezember 2020 - Die Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH (vormals SeniVita Sozial gGmbH) mit Sitz in Bayreuth hat heute beim Amtsgericht Bayreuth Antrag auf Insolvenzeröffnung wegen drohender Zahlungsunfähigkeit gestellt. Das Gericht bestellte Rechtsanwalt Dr. Hubert Ampferl, Kanzlei Dr. Beck & Partner zum vorläufigen Insolvenzverwalter.



Die betroffenen Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter des Unternehmens, das Pflege- und Behinderteneinrichtungen sowie eine Kinderkrankenpflegeeinrichtung betreibt, erhalten für die Monate Dezember 2020 bis Februar 2021 Insolvenzgeld. Oberste Priorität für die Geschäftsleitung und den vorläufigen Insolvenzverwalter hat die Sicherstellung der Betreuung in den Pflegeeinrichtungen.




Kontakt für Medien und Investoren:

Frank Elsner

Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH

Tel.: 0049 89 99 24 96 30
office@elsner-kommunikation.de



 










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH

Parsifalstraße 31

95445 Bayreuth

Deutschland
Internet: www.senivita-sozial.de
ISIN: DE000A1XFUZ2
WKN: A1XFUZ
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart
