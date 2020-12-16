DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
2020. december 16., szerda, 16:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH / Schlagwort(e): Insolvenz
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß § 17 MAR (Ad hoc Mitteilung)
Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Bayreuth, 16. Dezember 2020 - Die Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH (vormals SeniVita Sozial gGmbH) mit Sitz in Bayreuth hat heute beim Amtsgericht Bayreuth Antrag auf Insolvenzeröffnung wegen drohender Zahlungsunfähigkeit gestellt. Das Gericht bestellte Rechtsanwalt Dr. Hubert Ampferl, Kanzlei Dr. Beck & Partner zum vorläufigen Insolvenzverwalter.
Die betroffenen Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter des Unternehmens, das Pflege- und Behinderteneinrichtungen sowie eine Kinderkrankenpflegeeinrichtung betreibt, erhalten für die Monate Dezember 2020 bis Februar 2021 Insolvenzgeld. Oberste Priorität für die Geschäftsleitung und den vorläufigen Insolvenzverwalter hat die Sicherstellung der Betreuung in den Pflegeeinrichtungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH
|Parsifalstraße 31
|95445 Bayreuth
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.senivita-sozial.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1XFUZ2
|WKN:
|A1XFUZ
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1155805
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1155805 16.12.2020 CET/CEST
