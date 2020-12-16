





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Compleo Charging Solutions AG















Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















16.12.2020 / 18:15







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Street:

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

Postal code:

44309

City:

Dortmund

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200NDFM0QGPOSW190



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Cessation of an attribution



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Jens Stolze

Date of birth: 06 Oct 1970



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

BTS Invest GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

14 Dec 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

5.45 %

0 %

5.45 %

3,423,480

Previous notification

30.10 %

3.29 %

33.39 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2QDNX9



186622

%

5.45 %

Total

186622

5.45 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Jens Stolze

%

%

%

BTS Invest GmbH

5.45 %

%

5.45 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Fontus Invest GmbH has sold all of the shares it holds in the issuer to its shareholders Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH, CMG Investment GmbH and BTS Invest GmbH. The attribution of the Fontus Invest GmbH"s voting rights in the issuer to all its shareholders on the basis of joint control of Fontus Invest GmbH by its shareholders has therefore ceased to apply.





Date

16 Dec 2020



