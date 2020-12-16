





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Compleo Charging Solutions AG















Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















16.12.2020 / 18:14







Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

PLZ:

44309

Ort:

Dortmund

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200NDFM0QGPOSW190



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Wegfall eines Zurechnungstatbestands



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Rolf Elgeti

Geburtsdatum: 04.11.1976



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

14.12.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

20,25 %

0 %

20,25 %

3.423.480

letzte Mitteilung

30,10 %

3,29 %

33,39 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A2QDNX9

0

693167

0,00 %

20,25 %

Summe

693167

20,25 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Rolf Elgeti

%

%

%

Obotritia Capital KGaA

%

%

%

Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH

20,25 %

%

20,25 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Fontus Invest GmbH hat sämtliche von ihr gehaltenen Aktien an der Emittentin an ihre Gesellschafter

Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH, CMG Investment GmbH und BTS Invest GmbH verkauft. Die Zurechnung der

Stimmrechtsanteile der Fontus Invest GmbH an der Emittentin an alle ihre Gesellschafter aufgrund einer

gemeinschaftlichen Beherrschung der Fontus Invest GmbH durch ihre Gesellschafter ist daher entfallen.





Datum

16.12.2020



