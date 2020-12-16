DGAP-PVR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Compleo Charging Solutions AG







Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








16.12.2020 / 18:15



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
PLZ: 44309
Ort: Dortmund
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200NDFM0QGPOSW190

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Wegfall eines Zurechnungstatbestands

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Jens Stolze
Geburtsdatum: 06.10.1970

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

BTS Invest GmbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

14.12.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 5,45 % 0 % 5,45 % 3.423.480
letzte Mitteilung 30,10 % 3,29 % 33,39 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A2QDNX9
186622 % 5,45 %
Summe 186622 5,45 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Jens Stolze % % %
BTS Invest GmbH 5,45 % % 5,45 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Fontus Invest GmbH hat sämtliche von ihr gehaltenen Aktien an der Emittentin an ihre Gesellschafter
Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH, CMG Investment GmbH und BTS Invest GmbH verkauft. Die Zurechnung der
Stimmrechtsanteile der Fontus Invest GmbH an der Emittentin an alle ihre Gesellschafter aufgrund einer
gemeinschaftlichen Beherrschung der Fontus Invest GmbH durch ihre Gesellschafter ist daher entfallen. 


Datum

16.12.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

44309 Dortmund

Deutschland
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/





 
Közzétételek - archívum