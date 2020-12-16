DGAP-PVR: Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Adler Group S.A.







Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








16.12.2020 / 20:33



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Adler Group S.A.
Street: 1B Heienhaff
Postal code: 1736
City: Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Legal entity: Mezzanine IX Investors S.A.
City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Legal entity: Pruss GMBH
City of registered office, country: Hannover, Germany
Legal entity: Fortitudo Capital SPC
City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

14 Dec 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.96 % 0 % 4.96 % 113,205,017
Previous notification 5.31 % 0 % 5.31 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
LU1250154413 5,618,290 0 4.96 % 0 %
Total 5,618,290 0 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Mezzanine IX Investors SA 3.61 % 0 % 3.61 %
Pruss GmbH 1.17 % 0 % 1.17 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Fortitudo Capital SPC, on behalf of and for the account of Fortitudo Real Estate Opportunities Segregated Porfolio holds the shares and has appointed Mezzanine IX Investors S.A and Pruss GMBH respectively to exercise voting rights over the shares and these entities can vote on their own discretion. Pruss GMBH is a 100% owned subsidiary of Mezzanine IX Investors S.A. 


Date

16 Dec 2020














Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com





 
