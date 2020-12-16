DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Disposal





SNP SE Intends to Sell Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group





16-Dec-2020 / 20:46 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SNP SE Intends to Sell Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided today to sell 51% of their subsidiary SNP Poland SP. z o.o. based in Suchy Las to the All for One Group SE from Filderstadt, Germany. The plan is to implement the sale in the first quarter of 2021 and complete it by April 1, 2021. For the full acquisition, the parties intend to put in place a put and call option mechanism which shall apply from the end of 2023.

SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. had revenue of € 21.1 million in the 2019 fiscal year and an operating result (EBIT) in the amount of € 1.1 million. As of October 31, 2020, the company had about 400 employees. With this sale, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is focusing more strongly on the transformation business.







Contact Investor Relations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE



Christoph Marx



Head of Investor Relations



Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172



E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com