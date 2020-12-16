DGAP-News: All for One Group SE plans to acquire SAP service provider SNP Poland
All for One Group SE plans to acquire SAP service provider SNP Poland
- All for One Group plans to acquire majority stake in SNP Poland
- Acquisition planned for the first quarter 2021
- Planned stake will drive even closer collaboration on SAP S/4HANA conversion between the two companies
- Acquisition will enable All for One Group to strengthen its international project and service provider business
Filderstadt, 16 December 2020 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, plans to acquire the majority stake in SAP service provider SNP Poland from SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Heidelberg, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migration. The acquisition is planned for the first quarter 2021. For purchasing all the shares, both parties also intend to conclude mutual call and put options executable from the end of 2023 onwards. Both companies announced the acquisition today.
The planned acquisition of SNP Poland - a leading provider of SAP services in Poland with more than 400 employees - will further strengthen the close collaboration in the SAP S/4HANA conversion environment that already exists between All for One Group and SNP. Looking ahead, both companies see themselves as close and key partners of SNP Poland with different areas of expertise and a shared focus on an SAP S/4HANA conversion factory.
Driving growth: S/4HANA transformation and international projects
Lars Landwehrkamp, CEO of All for One Group, explains the rationale behind the acquisition: »We definitely want SNP Poland to support All for One Group in its efforts to grow. Primarily with its expertise in implementing the technical SAP S/4HANA conversions, which we will increasingly need for our large SAP customer base in the years to come, but also when executing major international projects, which are increasingly playing a greater role within our Group. In this international environment, SNP Poland and its 400 experts contribute not only manpower, but also years of experience«.
Deepening cooperation: Close partnership and collaboration between All for One Group and SNP
According to Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP, the planned sale of SNP Poland »is a further step in our evolution from a consultancy to a software house. It enables us to strengthen our focus on our SAP transformation business. By All for One Group taking this stake, we will not only gain valuable access to SMEs and the larger midmarket in the German-speaking (DACH) region; it will also extend our global reach - through the international customer base of All for One Group and its access to United VARs, the leading global alliance of SAP partners that was co-founded by All for One Group«.
»The acquisition is a win-win situation for everyone involved and will forge a close alliance between All for One Group and SNP. Closing out this exceptional year with this planned acquisition sends a strong message to the market, our customers and, not least, to both our corporate groups. I am delighted that we are taking this important step«, summarises All for One Group CFO Stefan Land.
Contact:
All for One Group SE, Dirk Sonntag, Head of Corporate & Investor Relations, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-260
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1155873
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1155873 16.12.2020
