2020. december 16., szerda, 22:09





Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch raises its forecast for the 2020 financial year again


16-Dec-2020


Villeroy & Boch raises its forecast for the 2020 financial year again

 

Mettlach, 16.12.2020 - The Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG today raised its forecast for the 2020 financial year once again. In view of the very good business development in the current 4th quarter of 2020 and continued stringent cost management, it now expects an operating result (EBIT) of at least EUR 45 million. The company had already raised its forecast in October to an EBIT of EUR 30 - 35 million. 

 

The Annual Report 2020 will be published on 17 February 2021.


