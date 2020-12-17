DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 erneut an
2020. december 16., szerda, 22:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung
Villeroy & Boch hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 erneut an
Mettlach, 16.12.2020 - Der Vorstand der Villeroy & Boch AG hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 heute erneut nach oben an. Angesichts der sehr guten Geschäftsentwicklung im laufenden 4. Quartal 2020 sowie dem fortgesetzten stringenten Kostenmanagement erwartet er nunmehr ein operatives Ergebnis (EBIT) in Höhe von mindestens 45 Mio. €. Zuvor hatte das Unternehmen die Prognose bereits im Oktober auf ein EBIT von 30 - 35 Mio. € angehoben.
Der Geschäftsbericht 2020 wird am 17. Februar 2021 veröffentlicht.
Kontakt:
Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel: +49 (0) 68 64 81 27 14
E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com
Susanne Reiter
Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27
E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)6864 81-0
|E-Mail:
|information@villeroy-boch.com
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007657231, DE0007657207
|WKN:
|765723
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1155874
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1155874 16.12.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]