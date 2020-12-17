

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung





Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 erneut an





16.12.2020 / 22:09 CET/CEST





Villeroy & Boch hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 erneut an







Mettlach, 16.12.2020 - Der Vorstand der Villeroy & Boch AG hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 heute erneut nach oben an. Angesichts der sehr guten Geschäftsentwicklung im laufenden 4. Quartal 2020 sowie dem fortgesetzten stringenten Kostenmanagement erwartet er nunmehr ein operatives Ergebnis (EBIT) in Höhe von mindestens 45 Mio. €. Zuvor hatte das Unternehmen die Prognose bereits im Oktober auf ein EBIT von 30 - 35 Mio. € angehoben.







Der Geschäftsbericht 2020 wird am 17. Februar 2021 veröffentlicht.





