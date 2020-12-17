DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 erneut an

Villeroy & Boch hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 erneut an

 

Mettlach, 16.12.2020 - Der Vorstand der Villeroy & Boch AG hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 heute erneut nach oben an. Angesichts der sehr guten Geschäftsentwicklung im laufenden 4. Quartal 2020 sowie dem fortgesetzten stringenten Kostenmanagement erwartet er nunmehr ein operatives Ergebnis (EBIT) in Höhe von mindestens 45 Mio. €. Zuvor hatte das Unternehmen die Prognose bereits im Oktober auf ein EBIT von 30 - 35 Mio. € angehoben. 

 

Der Geschäftsbericht 2020 wird am 17. Februar 2021 veröffentlicht.


Kontakt:


Katrin May

Head of PR

Tel: +49 (0) 68 64 81 27 14           

E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com


Susanne Reiter

Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27           

E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com

 







Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-Mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1155874





 
