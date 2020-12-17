DGAP-News: Federal Republic of Germany decides to acquire a 25.1% stake in HENSOLDT AG
Federal Republic of Germany decides to acquire a 25.1% stake in HENSOLDT AG
Taufkirchen, 17 December 2020 - The German Federal Government today announced its decision to acquire 25.1 percent of HENSOLDT"s shares from the holdings of the current majority shareholder KKR.
Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, said: "The strategic stake of the Federal Republic of Germany underlines our position as an important technology partner and strategic supplier to Germany. As a leading provider of electronic sensor solutions, we develop critical elements for next generation security and defense applications. We look forward to further expanding the long-standing and trusted partnership with our most important customer."
About HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the field of defence and security electronics with more than 150 years of heritage from companies like Carl Zeiss, Airbus, Dornier, Messerschmitt and Telefunken. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company is a German Champion with strategic leadership positions in the field of sensor solutions for
