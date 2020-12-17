DGAP-News: technotrans presents Group strategy 2025: revenue from 265 to 285 million euros and transition into one brand
2020. december 17., csütörtök, 16:33
IR News
- 265 to 285 million euros in revenue with 9 to 12 percent EBIT margin by 2025
- Merger and renaming of selected companies into single brand "technotrans"
- Focus on key markets Plastics, Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print
Sassenberg, December 17, 2020 - technotrans SE presented its strategy 2025 and guidances for the 2021 and 2025 financial years in a virtual investor event. Under the new claim "power to transform", the Group has developed a roadmap that has three main objectives: to boost Group-wide profitability, to achieve revenue growth by focusing on four selected key markets, and to be present on the markets under one single brand "technotrans". The goal is to achieve revenue between 265 and 285 million euros by 2025 through organic growth, with an EBIT margin between 9 to 12 percent. The Group already begins merging and renaming selected Group companies in the upcoming year in order to strengthen the economic and technological power of the Group. In the future, the core business of the company will be thermal management, i.e. the energetic optimization and control of the temperature balance of complex applications.
The specific measures include the creation of one single technotrans brand in the coming year. The Group will no longer be present in the form of several individual entities, but as one large company with a broad range of services in the field of thermal management. This does not apply to gds GmbH, which will remain part of the Group with its own brand as a full-service provider of all aspects of technical documentation. technotrans will already begin merging selected companies from 2021. This involves merging klh Kältetechnik GmbH with technotrans SE and Reisner Cooling Solutions GmbH with gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH. The company locations will be retained.
Customer-oriented process optimization
technotrans remains active in its existing areas of business, with a clear focus on four key markets - including three growth markets. These are Plastics (plastics manufacturing and processing), Energy Management (including e-mobility solutions for rail and road applications as well as thermal management solutions for data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. technotrans intends to maintain its market leadership in the still significant base business print and raise existing potential for innovation within the industry by focusing on this area.
More sustainability and new corporate design
For further information, visit: https://www.technotrans.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1156097
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1156097 17.12.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]