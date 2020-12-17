DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG english

2020. december 17., csütörtök, 16:54















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








17.12.2020 / 16:52




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Bert
Last name(s): Böttcher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Compleo Charging Solutions AG


b) LEI

391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
96.00 EUR 39840.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
96.00 EUR 39840.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














17.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

44309 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63998  17.12.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum