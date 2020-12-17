DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL and Porsche: collaboration extended for another two years until the end of 2022
2020. december 17., csütörtök, 17:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
- Revenue potential of between €15 and €25 million per year in the LIVE segment
- Porsche Experience to be operated by SPORTTOTAL for the eighth year in a row
membership
Cologne, December 17, 2020. The Porsche Experience is to be operated by SPORTTOTAL in the future as well: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and SPORTTOTAL EVENT GmbH, a wholly owned sub-subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, have today extended their cooperation until the end of 2022. SPORTTOTAL has thus secured the Group"s largest individual contract for another two years. Depending on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic going forward, SPORTTOTAL EVENT GmbH anticipates that it will be able to realise annual revenues of between €15 and €25 million. 2021 will mark the eighth year of the ongoing and successful cooperation with Porsche AG and the ninth since the beginning of the partnership. As before, SPORTTOTAL EVENT will be responsible for all ICE EXPERIENCE, TRACK EXPERIENCE, ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE and TRAVEL EXPERIENCE events.
SPORTTOTAL AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1156116
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1156116 17-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]