DGAP-PVR: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. december 17., csütörtök, 19:15







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA







Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








17.12.2020 / 19:15



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Straße, Hausnr.: Ströer Allee 1
PLZ: 50999
Ort: Köln
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MBF3N1ATE55378

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Deutsche Telekom AG
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Bonn, Deutschland

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Deutsche Telekom Trust e.V.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

17.12.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 9,71 % 0,00 % 9,71 % 56576571
letzte Mitteilung 11,34 % 0 % 11,34 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007493991 0 5491284 0,00 % 9,71 %
Summe 5491284 9,71 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
-Deutsche Telekom AG 9,71 % % 9,71 %
-Deutsche Telekom Trust e.V. 9,71 % % 9,71 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Die Deutsche Telekom AG (DTAG) hatte am 14.08.2019 das rechtliche Eigentum an ihren Ströer SE & Co. KGaA-Aktien auf den Deutsche Telekom Trust e.V. (DT Trust), die Treuhandeinrichtung des DT-Konzerns, übertragen. Das wirtschaftliche Eigentum blieb bei der DTAG. Gemäß WpHG-Auslegung der BaFin ist der DT Trust von der DTAG beherrscht. Der DT Trust hat mit Wirkung zum 17.12.2020 Aktien veräußert. 


Datum

17.12.2020














17.12.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.stroeer.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1156148  17.12.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156148&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum