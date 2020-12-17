





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















17.12.2020 / 19:52









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Wolfgang

Nachname(n):

Boyé



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

elumeo SE





b) LEI

391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A11Q059





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

4,98 EUR





2589,60 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

4,9800 EUR





2589,6000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-12-16; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

MIC:

XETR



