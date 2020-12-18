DGAP-DD: cyan AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): von Seth

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: designated CEO



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG


b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
14.70 EUR 14700 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.70 EUR 14700.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: cyan AG

Theatinerstraße 11

80333 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com





 
