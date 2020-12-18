





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Qino JB Ltd.



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Josef

Last name(s):

Blazicek

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

All for One Group SE





b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005110001





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

52.00 EUR





2080000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

52.00 EUR





2080000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-16; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

OTC Germany

MIC:

ODEU



