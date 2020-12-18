





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















18.12.2020 / 22:07









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

CC Verwaltungs GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Metin

Last name(s):

Colpan

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.





b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

NL0012169213





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

41.8951 EUR





45259572.8000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

41.8951 EUR





45259572.8000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-17; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

European markets and OTC

MIC:

XFRA



