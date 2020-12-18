





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

CC Verwaltungs GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Metin

Nachname(n):

Colpan

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.





b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

NL0012169213





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

42,1785 EUR





19497580,8600 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

42,1785 EUR





19497580,8600 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-12-16; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

europäische Handelsplätze sowie außerbörslich

MIC:

XFRA



