DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








18.12.2020 / 22:07




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: CC Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status









Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Metin
Nachname(n): Colpan
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
42,1090 EUR 35418432,4200 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
42,1090 EUR 35418432,4200 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-12-15; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: europäische Handelsplätze sowie außerbörslich
MIC: XFRA














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Niederlande
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



63968  18.12.2020 


