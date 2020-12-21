EQS-News: Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer
2020. december 21., hétfő, 07:00
Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer
Geneva, Switzerland, December 21, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced the appointment of Christiaan ("Chris") L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective December 21, 2020. Mr. Stijnen will strengthen the management team in all activities pertaining to the commercialization of RLF-100(TM) and other future assets.
"It is a thrilling challenge for me to join Relief at such an exciting developmental stage. I look forward to leveraging my ability to lead agile teams across culturally diverse markets and implementing global strategies to capture local market opportunities for the commercialization of RLF-100TM. It is my aim to ensure that should approval be granted, our drug reaches patients as quickly as possible," commented Chris L.J.J. Stijnen, Chief Commercial Officer of Relief.
###
ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil), synthetic vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. phase 2b/3 clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. RLF-100TM is believed to be the first COVID-19 therapeutic to demonstrate the ability to block replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung cells and monocytes, while also preventing synthesis of cytokines in the lung. Since July 2020, severe COVID-19 patients have been treated with RLF-100TM under U.S. FDA Emergency Use Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization and Expanded Access Protocol authorization for the treatment of respiratory failure in COVID-19. Relief also holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100TM.
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.
Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG
|Avenue de Sécheron 15
|1202 Genève
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100191136
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1156500
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1156500 21.12.2020
