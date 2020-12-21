DGAP-AFR: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021

Address: http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021

Address: http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/annual-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 22, 2021

Address: http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/zwischenberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 22, 2021

Address: http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports













Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

Marienplatz 11

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de





 
