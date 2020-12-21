DGAP-News: Medios AG: Planned takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH approved by Cartel Office
Press Release
Medios AG had concluded a purchase agreement with BMSH GmbH for the takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH on 26 November 2020. The merger will create the largest Specialty Pharma provider in Germany with group sales of well over €1bn in the 2021 financial year.
The closing of the transaction is planned for the first quarter of 2021.
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). The Company is listed in the SDAX selection index.
Contact
Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1156353
