



DGAP-News: ABIVAX





/ Key word(s): Conference













Abivax to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference ahead of major clinical milestones

















21.12.2020 / 18:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Abivax to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference ahead of major clinical milestones



PARIS, December 21, 2020 - 6:30 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announced that Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 am to 10:40 am Eastern Time (4:00 pm to 4:40 pm Central European Time).

Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., said: "The first half of 2021 is an exciting transformational period for Abivax as we will have three major value inflection points for our lead drug-candidate ABX464. We look forward to sharing this data in Q2 2021 and bringing ABX464 into phase 3 clinical testing for ulcerative colitis and phase 2b/3 testing for Crohn"s disease, for the benefit of the many patients suffering from devastating inflammatory bowel disease despite currently available treatments. We are proud to have the unique opportunity to share our ambitious prospects during the JPM conference being one of the four French companies invited together with Sanofi, Dassault Systèmes and Ipsen."

During H1 2021, Abivax will report top-line data from three ongoing clinical trials of ABX464: 1) a phase 2b trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC) (recruitment completed: 254 patients randomized); 2) a phase 2a trial to treat rheumatoid arthritis; and 3) a pivotal phase 2b/3 study to prevent progression of Covid-19 infection into severe forms of the disease, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Also, in 2021 Abivax intends to start pivotal phase 3 testing of ABX464 to treat UC and pivotal phase 2b/3 testing of ABX464 to treat Crohn"s disease (CD).

Should results of the phase 2b/3 study with ABX464 in Covid-19 be positive, Abivax will be seeking marketing approvals in the major markets in 2021, while it is preparing for the manufacturing scaling-up and potential commercialization of ABX464, in order to prevent the evolution of serious disease and death in Covid-19 infected high-risk patients.

During 2020 Abivax secured EUR 84M in total financing, including an oversubscribed capital increase at market price of EUR 28M in October, with participation from top-tier U.S. and European specialist biotech investors, as well as EUR 20M in grants from Bpifrance, and EUR 36M in loans from Bpifrance, Kreos Capital and Société Générale. The Company has cash for operations until Q4 2021.

Investors and other interested parties who will not participate in the JPM event are invited to access the live audio webcast of the presentation at www.abivax.com/events. An archived version of the webcast will be available under the same link for a limited period of time.

The Abivax management will be available for 1:1 meetings at the conference through J.P. Morgan platform at https://events.jpmorgan.com/#/?_k=6hty6s.



About Abivax (www.abivax.com)



Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body"s natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.



Contacts



Abivax

Communications



Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com



+33 6 24 50 69 63



Investors

LifeSci Advisors



Chris Maggos

chris@lifesciadvisors.com



+41 79 367 6254



Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG



Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu



+49 211 529 252 22



Public Relations France

Actifin



Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr



+33 6 21 10 49 24



Public Relations France

DGM Conseil



Thomas Roborel de Climens

thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr



+33 6 14 50 15 84



Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC



Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com



+1 212 223 4017



DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates (including patient recruitment) with respect to certain of the Company"s programs. Although the Company believes that its forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that have been deemed reasonable, such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document d"Enregistrement Universel). Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law.

This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.