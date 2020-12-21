DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical successfully completes acquisition of eMDs in the USA
2020. december 21., hétfő, 19:16
The main products of eMDs are Ambulatory Information Systems and Revenue Cycle Management.
The acquisition price is around USD 240 million (EUR 203 million). The acquisition price will be financed from cash, current cash flow, and a temporary drawdown of the revolving multi-year loans in the low double-digit million-euro range. In the 2019/2020 fiscal year (ended on March 31, 2020), with more than 60,000 service providers, eMDs generated revenues of around EUR 81 million with an adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 12 million. eMDs currently employs around 1400 staff.
The new, strengthened CGM US company is intended to benefit from current growth in the health IT market in an accelerated manner and simultaneously make the dynamics of this sector in the USA accessible more quickly to all divisions of CompuGroup Medical. For this purpose, investments are particularly planned in the areas of electronic data interchange (EDI) and product development, which are already intended to be implemented in the coming months.
"With eMDs, we are taking our US business to a new dimension. Know-how, products and target markets excellently complement one another," says Frank Gotthardt, founder and CEO of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA. The Group, which is domiciled in Germany, is one of the world"s leading providers of eHealth solutions. "We are also expanding our sales network with another 100 partners through the acquisition. We are now even better and more broadly positioned, in order to take advantage of the current growth trend in the US market for health IT, for the benefit of patients and health professionals."
Benedikt Brückle, Senior Vice President Northern America of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, "I am looking forward to working with Derek Pickell and his team. We have consistently focused our company on growth and scale over the past years. With the acquisitions of eMDs and the acquisition of Laboratory Information System provider Schuyler House, also completed in December, this will allow us to grow at an above-average and profitable rate in the coming years."
Derek Pickell, CEO of eMDs, emphasizes in his comment: "The investment by CompuGroup Medical gives us all an additional push. With combined forces, we will offer solutions that help our customers, partners and employees to improve services - and thereby serve the health of all patients. I am looking forward to continuing the growth story of eMDs together with Benedikt Brückle and his team now as part of CompuGroup Medical and to advance it significantly stronger together."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)261 8000 7030
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A288904
|WKN:
|A28890
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1156762
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1156762 21.12.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]