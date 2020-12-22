





1. Details of issuer

Name:

Adler Group S.A.

Street:

1B Heienhaff

Postal code:

1736

City:

Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments

X

Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Mezzanine IX Investors S.A.

City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Legal entity: Pruss GMBH

City of registered office, country: Hannover, Germany

Legal entity: Fortitudo Capital SPC

City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

14 Dec 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

4.96 %

0 %

4.96 %

113,205,017

Previous notification

5.31 %

0 %

5.31 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

LU1250154413

5,618,290

0

4.96 %

0 %

Total

5,618,290

4.96 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Mezzanine IX Investors SA

3.74 %

0 %

3.74 %

Pruss GmbH

1.22 %

0 %

1.22 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

The present form is not a new notification form but a correction of the form filed on 16 December 2020 as the split of

ownership disclosed under Box 8 above was erroneous and is now showing correct split of ownership. All other

information filed on 16 December 2020 is accurate and has therefore not been amended, including total percentage

of ownership.





Date

21 Dec 2020



